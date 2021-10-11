Malaysia, among the countries most affected by Covid-19 in Southeast Asia, has vaccinated 90 percent of its adult population, the authorities said Monday.

The special committee set up for the inoculation program in the country tweeted that 90.02 percent of the population over 18 years had been completely vaccinated after nearly 130,000 doses were administered on Sunday.

The authorities added that 94.8 percent of the adult population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

In September, Malaysia started administering jabs to minors between 12 and 17 years of age, bringing the total percentage of eligible people vaccinated to 65.

(...)