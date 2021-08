A handout photo made available by Malaysia's Department of Information taken and released on 16 August 2021 shows Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin (C,below) and Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob (4-L, below) pose for photograph with the line -up of Cabinet Ministers at the Prime Minister Office in Putrajaya, Malaysia, 16 August 2021. EFE-EPA/MALAYSIAN INFORMATION MINISTRY HANDOUT MALAYSIAN INFORMATION MINISTRY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by Malaysia's Department of Information taken and released on 16 August 2021 shows Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin (C,below) and Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob (C-L, below) pose for photograph with the line -up of Cabinet Ministers at the Prime Minister Office in Putrajaya, Malaysia, 16 August 2021. EFE-EPA/MALAYSIAN INFORMATION MINISTRY HANDOUT MALAYSIAN INFORMATION MINISTRY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Malaysian King Abdullah convened the main political leaders Tuesday after accepting the resignation of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin the day before as a result of a long political crisis aggravated by the management of the pandemic.

The head of state, responsible for proposing a successor, will listen to the leaders of the main factions in Parliament at the National Palace to find out how many support each one of them has. EFE