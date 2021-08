A handout photo made available by Malaysia's Department of Information taken and released on 16 August 2021 shows Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin (C,below) and Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob (4-L, below) pose for photograph with the line -up of Cabinet Ministers at the Prime Minister Office in Putrajaya, Malaysia, 16 August 2021. EFE-EPA/MALAYSIAN INFORMATION MINISTRY HANDOUT MALAYSIAN INFORMATION MINISTRY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by Malaysia's Department of Information taken and released on 16 August 2021 shows Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin (C,below) and Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob (C-L, below) pose for photograph with the line -up of Cabinet Ministers at the Prime Minister Office in Putrajaya, Malaysia, 16 August 2021. EFE-EPA/MALAYSIAN INFORMATION MINISTRY HANDOUT MALAYSIAN INFORMATION MINISTRY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin resigned Monday following the political crisis his country has been experiencing for a year and in the face of growing criticism over his Covid-19 pandemic management, according to government reports.

"The cabinet has presented its resignation to the king. Thank you for the opportunity to (let me) serve the nation," said Khairy Jamaluddin, Science and Technology Minister said on Instagram.EFE

nc/lds