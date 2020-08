Malians cheer as a Mali police vehicle passes as the military enter the streets of Bamako, Mali, 18 August 2020. EFE/EPA/STR

Mutinying soldiers have taken power in Mali by forcing the resignation of president Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta and his cabinet and dissolving parliament to pave the way for a transitional government and elections.

Five uniformed men appeared on Mali’s public ORTM TV station on Wednesday morning to read out a statement confirming the end of Keïta’s tenure and vowed to hold elections within a “reasonable time limit.”EFE-EPA

