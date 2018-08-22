Italian police and Carabinieri guard in the port of Catania, Italy, 21 August 2018, waiting for an information whether or not to allow a group of 177 migrants to disembark from the 'Ubaldo Diciotti' ship of the Italian coast guard. EPA/ORIETTA SCARDINO

Migrants pray as they wait to disembark from Italian Coast Guard ship Diciotti in the port of Catania, Italy, 22 August 2018. EPA/ORIETTA SCARDINO

The government of Malta on Wednesday said Italy had not yet fulfilled its commitments when it came to receiving a group of migrants as part of a solidarity pact on their redistribution.

The government released a statement in what it said was a response to Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Salvini's allegations that Malta had not fulfilled "commitments to a previous redistribution mechanism" established by Italy.

"The Maltese authorities have already been in contact with the Italian authorities to fulfill their pledged commitments as soon as possible," a statement said, adding that Italy had not given "any tangible procedure" to follow.

"Unfortunately, Italy has not yet fulfilled its commitments on the redistribution mechanism which was initiate by Malta with respect to the immigrants disembarked in Malta on board the MV Lifeline on the 27th of June," the statement added.

On Tuesday, Salvini said that of the six European countries, including Malta, who had agreed to receive some of the 450 migrants who were taken to the Sicilian port of Pozzallo, only France had stepped up to the plate.

The minister also asked the European Union to launch an investigation against Malta for not taking in the 177 migrants rescued last week who were currently on board an Italian Coast Guard ship that docked at the Italian port of Catania.

The migrants on board the Diciotti had spent five days at sea until the vessel docked in Italy on Monday evening.

They were still waiting on the ship for permission to disembark.