Demonstrators protest outside Malta's House of Parliament in Valletta, Malta, 26 November 2019. EPA-EFE/DOMENIC AQUILINA

'Justice four Daphne' is written on a cardboard showing a photo of Daphne Caruana Galizia, during a picket in front of the Maltese embassy for murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in Berlin, Germany, 16 October 2019. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

A memorial for the slain Malta journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia at the Great Siege monument opposite the Malta law courts in Valletta, Malta, 05 December 2017. EPA-EFE/DOMENIC AQUILINA

The boat belonging to Dubai-registered enterprise '17 Black' owner Yorgen Fenech, berthed in Portomaso Harbour after being intercepted at sea by the Armed Forces of Malta and returned to Malta early 20 November 2019. EPA-EFE/DOMENIC AQUILINA

A police van carrying entrepreneur Yorgen Fenech leaves at the Malta Law Courts in Valletta, Malta, 30 November 2019. EPA-EFE/DOMENIC AQUILINA

Entrepreneur Yorgen Fenech (R) leaves with an unidentified man the Malta Law Courts, in Valletta, Malta, 29 November, 2019. EPA-EFE/DOMENIC AQUILINA

Demonstrators protest outside Malta's House of Parliament in Valletta, Malta, 26 November 2019. EPA-EFE/DOMENIC AQUILINA

A Maltese businessman has been charged with complicity in the murder of well-known investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017.

Judge Audrey Demicoli charged tycoon Yorgen Fenech late Saturday with: participating in a criminal organisation, complicity in causing an explosion, and complicity in the murder of Caruana Galizia.