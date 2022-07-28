A model parades a design of the Gef brand in collaboration with the Colombian singer Maluma and his foundation The art of dreams, at Colombiatex + Colombiamoda 2022 in Medellin, Colombia, 27 July 2022. EFE/ Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Members of the Art of Dreams Foundation dance during the Gef brand catwalk in collaboration with Colombian singer Maluma, at Colombiatex + Colombiamoda 2022 in Medellin, Colombia, 27 July 2022. EFE/ Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Colombian singer Maluma brought all his creative energy to the world of fashion to send a message of inclusion and freedom with a collection for the GEF clothing brand that he designed with the children and young people of his foundation and presented at Colombiamoda on Wednesday.

The artist from Medellín, where the 33rd edition of Latin America’s most important fashion and textile trade shows are taking place, managed to channelize all the energy he transmits through his music into an area in which he feels very comfortable, with a collaboration that has at the center the “El Arte de los Sueños” (The Art of Dreams) foundation and the "dreamers", as its members are called. EFE