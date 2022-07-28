Colombian singer Maluma brought all his creative energy to the world of fashion to send a message of inclusion and freedom with a collection for the GEF clothing brand that he designed with the children and young people of his foundation and presented at Colombiamoda on Wednesday.
The artist from Medellín, where the 33rd edition of Latin America’s most important fashion and textile trade shows are taking place, managed to channelize all the energy he transmits through his music into an area in which he feels very comfortable, with a collaboration that has at the center the “El Arte de los Sueños” (The Art of Dreams) foundation and the "dreamers", as its members are called. EFE