Family members wear protective face masks as they walk along on the empty street in Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 13, 2020. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

Bangladesh on Tuesday confirmed the first coronavirus death among the Rohingyas amid a growing number of Covid-19 cases among the refugees living in the country.

“A Rohingya man died of coronavirus in an isolation center of the camp. He was 71 and had co-morbidity,” Mahbubur Rahman, the health chief of Bangladesh’s southern Cox’s Bazar district, told EFE. EFE-EPA

