Media attempt to photograph prisoners as a van arrives at the Old Bailey Courthouse in London, Britain, 16 March 2021. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

A London police officer accused of the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard appeared at the Old Bailey criminal court on Tuesday.

Wayne Couzens joined the session via videoconference from Belmarsh prison and only spoke to confirm his name and date of birth. EFE-EPA

jm/jt