A police officer escorts Tetsuya Yamagami (R), the suspect who fatally shot Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as they leave a police station to meet prosecutors in Nara, Japan, 10 July 2022. EPA-EFE/FILE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/

The police in Nara, in western Japan, transferred Monday the man arrested for the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to a center in Osaka, where he will undergo a psychiatric examination.

The investigators seek to determine whether Tetsuya Yamagami, the 41-year-old former military man from Nara who fatally shot Abe with a home-made gun during an election rally on Jul.8, was in full control of his mental capabilities.

