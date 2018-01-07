The police has cordoned off the area outside Varby Gard metro station south of Stockholm where two people were injured by some kind of explosive in Stockholm, Sweden, Jan. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/HENRIK MONTGOMERY

A man died and a woman was injured in an explosion on Sunday outside a metro station on the southern outskirts of Stockholm, Swedish police said.

Police said the apparent attack was not aimed at these two people.

Security sources cited by local media said there were no indications that the incident was related to terror.

The area where the explosion took place was cordoned off while investigators scoured the scene around the Varby Gard station, a police statement said.

The deceased, a 60-year-old man, had been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after an object he picked up off the ground exploded, police said.

A 45-year-old woman was also said to have been lightly injured in the incident.

Images released via epa confirmed that a police operation was underway and that authorities had blocked off the area around the station.