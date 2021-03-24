A Royal Bengal Tiger being feed at the central zoo in Kathmandu, Nepal, 01 April 2013. EPA-EFE/FILE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A man-eating tiger that was captured from the Bardia National Park in southwestern Nepal last week has escaped by breaking its iron cage, causing terror in the human settlements in the region, official sources said Wednesday.

Last week, a team of wildlife technicians and experts from the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation, National Trust for Nature Conservation, and the Nepal Army succeeded in capturing two man-eating tigers.

One was caught on Mar. 17 from Rajipur and the other the following day from Khata area, a bio-corridor that connects Bardia National Park with Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in India.

One of the two tigers was then transferred to the neighboring Banke National Park, which houses the tiger conservation unit.

"On Tuesday, the tiger transferred to Banke National Park fled after breaking the iron cage," the park's Chief Conservation Officer Shyam Sah told EFE.

The tiger reportedly broke three of the metal bars of the cage for its escape. "People living near the park have been advised against entering the forest and to maintain caution," said Sah.

The two man-eaters, adult males aged 10-13, were causing terror for several months in Bardia and were identified from the camera trap monitoring records, according to the official.