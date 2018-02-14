A 40-year-old man has died in an accident involving two vehicles at Heathrow Airport, London’s Metropolitan Police said Wednesday.

Another man was thought to have sustained a broken shoulder, but his injuries were not serious, according to a police statement.

"Police were called at 06:06hrs on Wednesday, 14 February following a collision between two airport vehicles on the taxiway at Heathrow Airport," the Met said.

A man was taken to a hospital and west London with serious injuries and later died, according to the statement.

Investigations into the incident were ongoing, though nobody has yet been arrested, police said.