A Moroccan man went on trial in the Spanish capital Madrid on Monday over links to an alleged plot to attack a number of public locations, including a large basilica church that is a tourist magnet in the eastern city of Barcelona.

Abdeljalil Ait al-Kaid, who had been living in Spain, was arrested in Poland's capital Warsaw in June 2015 after returning from Syria as part of alleged plan to attack popular sites in Barcelona, including renowned modernist architect Antoni Gaudí's massive Sagrada Familia church, the central Catalonia Square and the city's public transportation network.

"The attack, or attacks, would have been made up of several violent actions that could have occurred simultaneously, or not, some with explosives _ allegedly on Sagrada Familia _ and others by deploying suicide attackers armed with guns or knives," the prosecutor said in a statement.

The prosecutor was seeking a sentence of 10 years in prison for al-Kaid, who is suspected of belonging to a terrorist organization as part of a group of foreign fighters chosen by the Islamic State terror group to return to locations in Europe in order to carry out attacks.

The aim had been to carry out attacks between July-September 2015, according to the prosecutor.