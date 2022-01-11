David Bennett has become the first person in the world to get a heart transplant from a genetically-modified pig in a “first-of-its-kind surgery,” the University of Maryland, School of Medicine said.
In a statement on Monday, clinicians reported that the 57-year-old is still doing well three days after the historic surgery.
The patient was suffering from a terminal heart disease and was deemed ineligible for traditional transplant. A porcine heart was his only option left for survival.
“It was either die or do this transplant. I want to live. I know it’s a shot in the dark, but it’s my last choice,” Mr. Bennett had said a day before the surgery.
