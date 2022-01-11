A handout photo made available by the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) that shows Surgeon Bartley P. Griffith, MD with 57-year-old patient, David Bennett, prior to a successful transplant of a genetically-modified pig heart in a first-of-its-kind surgery on a with terminal heart disease patient, at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland, USA. EFE/EPA/University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) / HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) that shows Surgeon Muhammad M. Mohiuddin, MD (C) leading a team as they handle a genetically-modified pig heart that was a successful transplant in a first-of-its-kind surgery on a 57-year-old patient, David Bennett, with terminal heart disease, at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, 07 January 2022. EFE/EPA/University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) / HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) that shows Surgeon Bartley P. Griffith, MD leading a team that operated a successful transplant of a genetically-modified pig heart in a first-of-its-kind surgery on a 57-year-old patient, David Bennett, with terminal heart disease, at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland, USA, 07 January 2022. EFE/EPA/University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) / HANDOUT

David Bennett has become the first person in the world to get a heart transplant from a genetically-modified pig in a “first-of-its-kind surgery,” the University of Maryland, School of Medicine said.

In a statement on Monday, clinicians reported that the 57-year-old is still doing well three days after the historic surgery.

The patient was suffering from a terminal heart disease and was deemed ineligible for traditional transplant. A porcine heart was his only option left for survival.

“It was either die or do this transplant. I want to live. I know it’s a shot in the dark, but it’s my last choice,” Mr. Bennett had said a day before the surgery.

