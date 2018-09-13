(FILE) A member of the California Highway Patrol blocks access to south bound HWY 5 just south of Bakersfield, California, USA, Feb. 16, 2009. EPA-EFE/MICHAL CZERWONKA

A man shot dead five people, including his wife and later committed suicide on Wednesday night in the city of Bakersfield, California, in the United States, local authorities said.

The killings took place in two different places and Sheriff Donny Youngblood of the Kern County - situated outside Los Angeles - said the incident was not a random mass shooting.

"Six dead, five victims and one suspect," Youngblood confirmed to reporters.

The sheriff said that the incident began at a trucking company where the suspect arrived with his wife.

According to the reported sequence of events, the suspect confronted a man at the place, and shot him dead and then shot his wife.

He then followed another man and killed him at the same place, before heading to a residence where he confronted and killed two more men.

He afterwards hijacked a vehicle with a woman and her son, but they managed to escape.

Finally when the police intercepted the vehicle and confronted the killer, the suspect shot himself.