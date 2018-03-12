View of the damage on a car window after a man was shot dead by two unknown shooters from a motorcycle in Pozuelo, Madrid, Spain, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO VILLAR

Man shot at least 10 times in Spain, killed outside British school in Madrid

A man was shot at least 10 times and killed on a road just outside the British Council School in Madrid on Monday by unknown assailants who fled immediately after the incident, regional emergency services said.

Sources close to the investigation told EFE that the victim, a 43-year-old Spanish national of Colombian heritage, was in a car with a woman after dropping his child off at a school in Pozuelo de Alarcón, an affluent suburb to the west of the Spanish capital, when he was attacked.

"We can confirm the death of a 43-year-old man in Pozuelo," the Madrid regional emergency services said on Twitter. "He has at least 10 gunshot wounds," the statement said.

The victim was identified by police sources as a former member of a drug trafficking gang known as "Los Miami," selling drugs and controlling night clubs in Madrid for them from the 1990s to 2011.

An investigation was launched by the national police after witness evidence pointed to two men on a motorcycle who were believed to have been behind the shooting.

According to security sources, witnesses saw a man riding pillion on the back of the motorcycle fire multiple times at the victim before the pair rode off.

The victim was reportedly able to leave his car but died on the road almost immediately, while his partner was left unharmed.

Los Miami were disbanded in 2011 after a police operation that saw 17 people arrested in Spain and four in the United States, as well as the seizing of 25 million euros (almost $31 million) found in a house in the upscale Madrid area of La Moraleja.