Officials remove the body of a woman allegedly killed by her partner from her residence in Badalona, Spain, June 18, 2018. EFE-MARTA PÉREZ

Badalona mayor Dolors Sabater leads a minute of silence in memory of a woman who was allegedly killed by her partner in front of City Hall in Badalona, Spain, June 18, 2018. EFE-MARTA PÉREZ

A man turned himself into the police in Spain early Monday after saying that he killed his partner in an alleged case of domestic violence, a regional police force told EFE.

According to the Mossos d'Esquadra, the police force of the eastern region of Catalonia, the case involved a 48-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, both from Guatemala.

"The man has been detained on suspicion of homicide," a Mossos statement said.

The woman's body was found by police in the couple's place of residence in Badalona, sources close to the investigation said.

Badalona's City Hall held a minute of silence at midday, lowered flags to half-mast and called for two days or mourning in honor of the victim.

The regional branch of the CCOO trade union said in a statement that it condemned "the sexist killing" of the woman and expressed its "rejection of violence that is still exerted against women just for being women."

The death of the woman in Badalona takes the number of women killed by their partners or ex-partners to 15 so far this year.