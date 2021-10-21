Cristiano Ronaldo wrote another chapter in his legend Wednesday, scoring the winner for Manchester United in a come-from-behind victory against Atalanta that lifted the Red Devils to first place in Champions League Group F.
Barcelona, meanwhile, held Dynamo Kiev 1-0 to post their first win of the 2021-2022 Champions League campaign, and holders Chelsea rebounded from a loss on Match Day 2 to cruise 4-0 against Malmö.
The side that hoisted the trophy in 2020, Bayern Munich, thrashed Benfica 4-0 to stay perfect and go 5 points clear atop Group E.
(...)