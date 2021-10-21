Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring against Benfica during a Champions League match in Lisbon on 20 October 2021. EFE/EPA/MARIO CRUZ

Chelsea's Jorginho converts a penalty against Malmö during a Champions League match in London on 20 October 2021. EFE/EPA/Neil Hall

FC Barcelona forward Memphis Depay (C) battles Serhiy Sydorchuk of Dynamo Kiev during a Champions League match in Barcelona on 20 October 2021. EFE/Alberto Estevez

FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring against Dynamo Kiev during a Champions League match in Barcelona on 20 October 2021. EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Atalanta's Mario Pasalic (in white) scores against Manchester United during a Champions League match in Manchester, England, on 20 October 2021. EFE/EPA/Peter Powell

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (R) scores against Atalanta during a Champions League match in Manchester, England, on 20 October 2021. EFE/EPA/Peter Powell

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo (2nd R) scores against Atalanta during a Champions League match in Manchester, England, on 20 October 2021. EFE/EPA/Peter Powell

Cristiano Ronaldo wrote another chapter in his legend Wednesday, scoring the winner for Manchester United in a come-from-behind victory against Atalanta that lifted the Red Devils to first place in Champions League Group F.

Barcelona, meanwhile, held Dynamo Kiev 1-0 to post their first win of the 2021-2022 Champions League campaign, and holders Chelsea rebounded from a loss on Match Day 2 to cruise 4-0 against Malmö.

The side that hoisted the trophy in 2020, Bayern Munich, thrashed Benfica 4-0 to stay perfect and go 5 points clear atop Group E.

(...)