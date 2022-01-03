North Korea (rear) and South Korea (bottom) border posts face each other along the Military Demarcation Line inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), 02 February 2018. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

A man who made an extremely rare crossing into North Korea across the heavily guarded border this weekend has been identified as a North Korean defector who had arrived in South Korea using the same route and method in November last year, a defense ministry official told local press Monday.

The man, in his 30s, was identified using surveillance footage, which captured his perilous journey across an eastern point of the frontier on Saturday, the official cited by Yonhap news agency said. EFE

