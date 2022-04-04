Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts after the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley FC and Manchester City in Burnley, Britain, 02 April 2022. EFE-EPA/PETER POWELL EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The distinct playing styles of Atletico Madrid and Manchester City will face off for a place in the Champions League semifinal as both hunt for their maiden title in the tournament.

Atletico, a three-time Champions League finalist, have not made the semifinal since 2017 but head Tuesday’s game having won seven of their last eight matches, including their recent visit to Manchester where they defeated United on the European stage.

But this time it will be City, a powerhouse that under Pep Guardiola is known for their possession-based attacking style versus a defensive approach that has characterized Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid.

The Spanish coach, however, warned of the attacking capacities of Atletico Madrid.

(...)