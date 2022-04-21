Ajax coach Erik ten Hag during the Dutch Eredivisie soccer match between FC Utrecht and Ajax at Stadion Galgenwaard in Utrecht, Netherlands, 16 January 2022. EFE/EPA/FILE/MAURICE VAN STEEN

Manchester United on Thursday appointed Erik ten Hag as the team’s new manager.

The Dutchman, who has spent the last four years with Ajax, is set to join the Red Devils this summer with a contract that runs until 2025 plus an optional one year extension, the club said in a statement.

“It is a great honor to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead. I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve,” ten Hag said.

(...)