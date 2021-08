Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the UEFA Champions League Group H soccer match between Manchester United and Juventus FC held at Old Trafford in Manchester, Britain, 23 September 2018 EFE/EPA/FILE/PETER POWELL

Manchester United's European Footballer of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo from Portugal winks to fans celebrating his team's win against Ecuador's Liga de Quito at the FIFA Club World Cup soccer final match in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, 21 December 2008.EFE/EPA/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Manchester United confirmed Friday it had reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical,” the club said in a statement. EFE

