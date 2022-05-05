An archive image of the Ertzaintza, the police force in the Basque Country, Spain. EFE/FILE/Miguel Toña

Police in Spain are hunting for a suspected serial killer wanted in relation to the deaths of eight men who he allegedly made contact with on dating apps.

Sources close to the investigation told Efe Thursday that police are looking for a man of South American origin who is believed to be 24.

There are four legal investigations into deaths that occured in Bilbao, in northern Spain’s Basque Country, between September and October 2021 although investigators suspect the individual could be linked to four other cases in which the causes of death at the time were reported as natural.

(...)