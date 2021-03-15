A Philippine police officer talks to a motorcycle rider at a checkpoint at the boundary of Rizal province and Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines 15 March 2021. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

A citizen (L) carrying groceries walks past a police officer (C) inspecting identification documents of a motorcycle rider (R) at a checkpoint at the boundary of Rizal province and Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 15 March 2021. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

A resident looks out from a makeshift eatery selling protective masks across the road from a street under lockdown following a spike in COVID-19 positive cases in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 15 March 2021. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

A resident cleans in front of her home on a street under lockdown following a spike in COVID-19 positive cases in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 15 March 2021. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Manila on Monday completed one year in uninterrupted lockdown amid a worrying surge in Covid-19 cases across the Philippines, especially in the capital, despite having enforced some of the strictest and longest lockdown measures in the world.

Exactly a year ago, Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte ordered the land, air and sea borders of Manila to be closed apart from shutting down all non-essential businesses and limiting the nearly 14 million residents' movements within the city, measures which were extended to the entire country two days later. EFE-EPA