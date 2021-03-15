Manila on Monday completed one year in uninterrupted lockdown amid a worrying surge in Covid-19 cases across the Philippines, especially in the capital, despite having enforced some of the strictest and longest lockdown measures in the world.
Exactly a year ago, Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte ordered the land, air and sea borders of Manila to be closed apart from shutting down all non-essential businesses and limiting the nearly 14 million residents' movements within the city, measures which were extended to the entire country two days later. EFE-EPA