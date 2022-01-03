The authorities of Metropolitan Manila in the Philippines announced Monday new measures that include limiting the mobility of people not vaccinated against Covid-19 amid an increase in infections caused by the new omicron variant.

The authorities in the Philippine capital said in a statement that the alarm had been raised to level 3 - out of a maximum of 5 - and that unvaccinated people would not be able to go out on the streets, except to buy essential goods, visit the hospital or to work.EFE

grc/sc