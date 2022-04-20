The iconic Argentina shirt that Diego Maradona wore when he scored his infamous 'hand of God' goal to knock England out of the 1986 Fifa World Cup is going up for auction at Sotheby's.

Steve Hodge, the former England player whose flick inadvertently set up the goal, swapped his shirt with Maradona after the game and has now decided to sell it on.

Its price estimate hovers between 4 to 6 million pounds ($5.2M-$7.8M), according to Brahm Wachter, head of the modern objects section at Sotheby's auction house, who told Efe a 4-million-pound bid had already been lodged, and the item is expected to become the most expensive football item sold in auction.

(...)