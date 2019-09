Diego Maradona takes part in a press conference in Brest, Belarus, on July 16, 2018. Maradona will be the head coach of struggling Argentine first-division side Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata until their current season ends in late May 2020, the former soccer great's legal advisers told EFE on Sept. 5, 2019, after a meeting with the club's management. EPA-EFE/Tatyana Zenkovich/File

Diego Maradona will be the head coach of struggling Argentine first-division side Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata until their current season ends in late May 2020, the former soccer great's legal advisers told EFE Thursday after a meeting with the club's management.

Later in the day, Maradona's attorney and agent, Matias Morla, uploaded a photo to Twitter in which he appears alongside the 58-year-old Maradona and Gimnasia's president, Gabriel Pellegrino.