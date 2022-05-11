Government workers remove and dismantle election campaign materials posted along a road in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 11 May 2022. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

A volunteer (L) from an environment advocacy group binds used paper sample election ballots into writing pads as part of creative recycling efforts in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 11 May 2022. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

A government worker removes and dismantles election campaign materials posted along a road in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 11 May 2022. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, on Wednesday declared win in the presidential elections held at the start of the week in the Philippines, pending official results.

Marcos's spokesperson, Vic Rodriguez, said at a press conference that the candidate has declared himself "president-elect," while Sara Duterte-Carpio, daughter of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, will be the vice president.

According to the provisional results, which will not be audited for several weeks, Marcos obtained more than 31 million votes - over 56 percent of the total, twice that of his closest rival, Leni Robredo. Duterte-Carpio also secured 31 million votes.

“The Filipino people have spoken decisively, Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr will be the 17 president of the Philippines. In historic numbers, the people have used their democratic vote to unite our nation. This is a victory for all Filipinos and for democracy,” Rodriguez said.

(...)