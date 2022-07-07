EFEManila

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., eliminated Thursday the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission, responsible for monitoring and investigating possible government corruption crimes in his first presidential decree after being sworn into the charge last week.

In an executive order published Thursday, signed Jun. 30, the president’s office said the closure of the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission seeks a "correct allocation of public resources" and to avoid "duplicity of organizations" in the country. EFE