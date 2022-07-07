Outgoing Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte (C) is escorted as he reviews honor guards as incoming President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Junior (2-R) stands during Marcos' inauguration ceremony at the Malacanang presidential palace grounds in Manila, Philippines, 30 June 2022. EFE-EPA/FRANCIS R. MALASIG / POOL

Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. (L), son of late president Ferdinand Marcos, takes his oath as President of the Philippines, as his wife Liza (R) looks on during the inauguration ceremony at the National Museum grounds in Manila, Philippines 30 June 2022. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., eliminated Thursday the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission, responsible for monitoring and investigating possible government corruption crimes in his first presidential decree after being sworn into the charge last week.

In an executive order published Thursday, signed Jun. 30, the president’s office said the closure of the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission seeks a "correct allocation of public resources" and to avoid "duplicity of organizations" in the country. EFE