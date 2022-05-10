Supporters of presidential candidate Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. cheer outside his campaign headquarters in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, Philippines 09 May 2022. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son of the former Philippine dictator, is poised to score a landslide in the presidential election, marking the dynasty's return to Malacañang Palace decades after they fled a mass uprising.

Known as Bongbong in the Philippines, the 64-year-old had secured over 30.5 million votes, more than double pocketed by his closest rival, Leni Robredo, with 14.5 million, as per a partial and unofficial ballot count.

Election officials were counting millions of votes cast in Philippine elections on Monday. EFE