Ukrainian soldier the port of Azov, in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol. EFE/ Sergey Vaganov

The evacuation Sunday of civilians from the southeastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol was interrupted due to a breach in a temporary ceasefire for the opening of humanitarian corridors, Ukrainian authorities said.

“The second attempt at a humanitarian corridor for civilians in Mariupol ended again with Russian shelling,” an adviser for the interior minister of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko, said in a Telegram post. EFE



