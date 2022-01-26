French striker Anthony Martial reacts during his presentation as new Sevilla FC player held at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville, Spain on 26 January 2022. Martial will play as transfered until the end of the sesson and comes from Manchester United. EFE/ Raul Caro.

Sevilla’s new loan signing, French forward Anthony Martial, said Wednesday that he knew he wanted to join the Spanish team after speaking to the club’s sporting director Ramón Rodríguez 'Monchi' and coach Julen Lopetegui.

Martial struggled to find a place in the first team at Manchester United this season following the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo and the turnover of managers at Old Trafford that saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked and replaced by interim head coach Ralf Rangnick.

During his presentation to the media, Martial said he was looking forward to helping the team challenge Real Madrid for the league title.

(...)