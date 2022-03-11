Belgium National soccer team head coach, Spanish Roberto Martinez during an interview with Spanish News Aency Efe held in Madrid, Spain on 11 March 2022. EFE/Luca Piergiovanni

Belgium National soccer team head coach, Spanish Roberto Martinez during an interview with Spanish News Aency Efe held in Madrid, Spain on 11 March 2022. EFE/Luca Piergiovanni

Roberto Martínez, the head coach of Belgium's golden generation of football stars, says the federation is investing 19 million euros in a state of the art sports complex and boosting the sport’s profile with development projects, namely the so-called Wide Angle policy to bring all professional matches to Belgian screens.

The visionary Spanish coach is the driving force behind the plans to create a sports complex in the city of Tubize, some 20 minutes by train from Brussels, which will receive 16 million euros of the funding, while the rest is earmarked for the Wide Angle technology.

Martínez told Efe his role as coach has allowed him "to shape a vision for Belgian football for the next 15 or 20 years."

"Belgium was in 66th place in the FIFA Ranking and in 12 years it has reached number one," the coach added.

For Martínez, the priority now is to learn from the games his squad plays and to create "the building that the Federation deserves, the facilities, training fields... and to be able to develop plans for the future," he adds.

(...)