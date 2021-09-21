A cricket throws its opponent through the air and falls belly up a few centimeters away. The men who surround the “ring” let out a cry of admiration, except for one, who smiles resignedly and leaves a bundle of bills on the table: the arthropod he bet on has lost the fight.

The secretive event has all the classic movie elements: tobacco smoke, banknotes easily changing hands, locked doors once the fights start, drawn curtains and secrecy about the location.

And the risk, since Article 303 of the Chinese penal code punishes gambling and its establishments with three years in prison and up to 10 years "in serious circumstances."

"That boy has made more than 100,000 yuan ($ 15,450) from his crickets this season," said one participant, pointing to a plump young man. A few well-trained crickets can yield a tasty bonus.

(...)