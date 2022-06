Police officers secure the scene after several shots were fired outside the London pub in the center of Oslo, Norway, 25 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Javad Parsa NORWAY OUT

Evidence at a crime scene after several shots were fired outside the London Pub in the center of Oslo, Norway, 25 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Terje Pedersen NORWAY OUT

A cordoned-off crime scene after several shots were fired outside the London Pub in the center of Oslo, Norway, 25 June 2022. TEFE/EPA/Terje Pedersen NORWAY OUT

Police investigate a crime scene after several shots were fired outside the London Pub in the center of Oslo, Norway, 25 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Terje Pedersen NORWAY OUT

Oslo police prosecutor Christian Hatlo speaks at a press conference after several shots were fired outside the London Pub in the center of Oslo, Norway, 25 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Hakon Mosvold Larsen NORWAY OUT

Flowers and rainbow flags sit on the street after several shots were fired outside the London Pub in the center of Oslo, Norway, 25 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Terje Pedersen NORWAY OUT

Police investigate the scene after several shots were fired, outside the London Pub in the center of Oslo, Norway, 25 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Javad Parsa NORWAY OUT

Oslo police said Saturday investigations into several shootings at three locations in the Norwegian capital were being treated as a terrorist attack.

The shootings took place at a gay club where two people died and 21 were injured, 10 of them seriously wounded, and on nearby streets.

(...)