Police in front of the building at the Danish Tax Authority at Oesterbro in Copenhagen, Denmark, 7 August 2019 following an explosion. EFE/EPA/Olafur Steinar Gestsson

Director of the Danish Tax Agency Merete Agergaard (L) and the Minister of Taxation Morten Boedskov (R) at the Tax Board at Oesterbro in Copenhagen, Denmark, 7 August 2019. EFE/EPA/Olafur Steinar Gestsson

Director of the Danish Tax Agency Merete Agergaard (R) and the Minister of Taxation Morten Boedskov (L) look over the damage at the Tax Board at Oesterbro in Copenhagen, Denmark, 7 August 2019. EFE/EPA/Olafur Steinar Gestsson

Damage to the entrance at the front of the Danish Tax Authority at Oesterbro in Copenhagen, Denmark, 7 August 2019 following an explosion. EFE/EPA/Olafur Steinar Gestsson

Danish police are investigating a massive explosion at the headquarters of the country's tax agency that blew off the front door of the building Tuesday night.

According to the Copenhagen Police, a violent explosion shook the government building at Nordhavn Station at around 22:15 pm.

Authorities have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

"It is too early to say exactly who is behind the explosion. But we take it very seriously and already established a broad and comprehensive investigation last night. An attack like this we cannot or will not accept," Chief Police Inspector Jørgen Bergen Skov, said in a statement.

Danish Tax Minister Morten Bødskov told reporters on Wednesday morning that the it was completely unacceptable.

"This is not just a prank," Bødskov told Danish Broadcasting Corporation.

"It’s a very, very violent explosion. Someone is behind this," the minister continued.

Bergen Skov has urged anyone who has seen anything suspicious in the area - or has any other relevant knowledge - to contact the Copenhagen Police via 1-1-4.

Throughout the night, police have been onsite with investigators and bomb dogs, and several technical investigations have been carried out, the statement added.

So far no conclusions have been shared from these investigations.

The Chief Inspector will hold a press conference at 10 am at Politigården, Otto Mønsted's street.

The Copenhagen Police said they would be present at Nordhavn Station on Wednesday with the mobile police station.

Officers will be available to talk to residents about any concerns or if they can to the investigation with any further information.

This isn't the first time a danish tax agency experienced an explosion.

In 2003 another tax office in Østerbro, Copenhagen, shook the building after a steel plate box exploded which was reported on 6 August 2003. EFE-EPA

alc/ch