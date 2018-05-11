Iranians hold banners during an anti-US protest after weekly Friday prayer ceremony in Tehran, Iran, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Massive protests in Iran against US withdrawal from nuclear deal

Tens of thousands of Iranians marched in this capital and other major cities on Friday to protest Washington's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear accord between Tehran and six world powers and the US re-imposition of sanctions on Iran.

Protesters congregated around the University of Tehran to denounce President Donald Trump and his policies, trampling and burning US flags.

Some demonstrators called on Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to abandon the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as the agreement is formally known.

During Friday prayers, senior cleric Ahmad Khatami gave a sermon describing European governments as just as untrustworthy as the United States.

He criticized Rouhani's decision to reach out to the other Western signatories of the pact - the United Kingdom, France and Germany - in a bid to preserve the JCPOA.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is to hold consultations with Russia and China, the other signatories, before meeting next Tuesday in Brussels with his French, German and British counterparts.

Hours after Trump announced the US withdrawal on Tuesday, Rouhani appeared on television and said that Tehran would abide by the pact on the condition that the other signatories guarantee Iran's interests.

Rouhani said that if Iran does not continue to enjoy the benefits promised by the JCPOA, the country might resume activities such as commercial-scale enrichment of uranium.

The agreement between Iran and the P5+1 group (the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany), limits Tehran's atomic energy program in exchange for the removal of international sanctions on the country.