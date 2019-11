Citizens line up to cast their vote for the District Council Ordinary Election in Hong Kong, China, Nov. 24, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Citizens of Hong Kong flocked to polling booths in large numbers early Sunday for the district council elections, in which a record participation is expected after five months of protests.

EFE reporters witnessed long queues of voters of all ages at polling stations before they officially opened at 7.30 am. Two hours later, turnout had already reached 10.4 percent, three times the 3.85 percent that was recorded in the 2015 local elections. EFE-EPA