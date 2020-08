An aerial view of a salvage vessel behind the two parts of the MV Wakashio, a Japanese owned Panama-flagged bulk carrier after it split in two following running aground off the southeast coast of Mauritius, 17 August 2020. EFE/EPA/REUBEN PILLAY

The captain and second-in-command of a ship that ran aground off the coast of Mauritius on 25 July, spilling hundreds of tons of oil into the sea in the vicinity of a nature sanctuary, were arrested on Tuesday.

The captain of the Japanese-owned and Panamanian-flagged MV Wakashio cargo ship, Indian citizen Sunil Kumar Nandeshwar, and his second-in-command Sri Lankan Tilakara Ratna Suboda both appeared in court. EFE-EPA

