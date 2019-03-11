The British government is struggling to secure concessions from the European Union on a critical Brexit divorce bill, raising the prospect of another bruising parliamentary defeat for Prime Minister Theresa May when UK lawmakers vote on the deal, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Monday.

With the Brexit talks deadlocked and the UK due to leave the bloc on Mar. 29, pressure is rising on May to show some way out of the impasse, though what form of the deal they will be asked to vote on remains unclear.

The withdrawal agreement lays out a set of critical economic and legal terms aimed at ensuring a smooth separation of the UK from its largest trading partner.

The main sticking point with the bloc is the question of how to avoid a hard border between Ireland, which remains part of the EU, and Northern Ireland, a UK region. Euroskeptics in the UK, including in May's Conservative Party, fear the agreement could trap the UK in a customs union with the EU.

May was expected to travel to Brussels on Monday but the two sides say there are no plans for her to do so. On Sunday, May spoke to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker by phone. The two side's teams are continuing to hold talks but are making little headway, according to UK and European officials.

On Monday, the chief spokesman for the European Commission said the UK and the EU teams will "remain in close contact" in the coming days but not meetings at a political level between the two sides were planned.

"We here at the Commission remain open and willing to meet with UK negotiators at any time," Margaritis Schinas said. "We are committed to ratifying this deal before March 29. It is now for the House of Commons to take an important step of decisions this week."

May is battling to avoid a repeat of the defeat she suffered in January, when the British Parliament rejected her Brexit deal by a record 230 votes. The prime minister has since been playing for time, weathering a series of defeats in Parliament and hoping that as the March deadline approaches, lawmakers eventually will fall into line.

On Friday, May called on euroskeptic lawmakers to put aside concerns about her deal and vote it through to avoid Brexit being delayed or diluted.

But if May loses Tuesday's vote by a significant margin, she risks losing control of the Brexit process altogether.

May promised British lawmakers that if she failed to secure passage on Tuesday of her Brexit deal, they could vote on whether to extend negotiations beyond the Mar. 29 deadline, added the Dow Jones report.

An extension, which would need the agreement of the other 27 EU governments, could open up the possibility of a fresh referendum, possibly on whether the UK should still leave the EU.

If the UK's exit is delayed, May also faces the prospect of rebel lawmakers in her party backing amendments to soften her Brexit deal and keep the UK much more closely bound to the EU.

Meanwhile, a rebellion is brewing among Conservative lawmakers, fed up with her approach to the negotiations. A delay of the March 29 deadline could increase pressure from her own party for May to resign.

"I think it would be very difficult for the prime minister to stay in office very much longer," Nicky Morgan, a Conservative lawmakers and the former education secretary told the British Broadcasting Corp Monday.

The government hoped that the EU would soften its position on the Northern Ireland backstop after the latest round of talks and at least agree to an independent mechanism that would allow Britain to one day exit the customs union without the EU's approval. Then the British government's attorney general Geoffrey Cox would have been able to advise lawmakers that the deal wouldn't result in the UK being stuck in a permanent customs union against its will. The talks haven't so far borne fruit.

The EU has offered fresh written guarantees that it won't seek to trap Britain in a customs union. But it has stood firm on its stance that there must not be a risk of a border on the island of Ireland, re-emphasizing several aspects of the deal agreed last year.

By Max Colchester in London and Laurence Norman in Brussels