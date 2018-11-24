UK Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement as she arrives at the European Council to meet with European Union Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels, Belgium, 24 November 2018. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

UK Prime Minister Theresa May (L), European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (back) and Michel Barnier (R), the European Chief Negotiator of the Task Force for the Preparation and Conduct of the Negotiations with the United Kingdom under Article 50, prior to a meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 24 November 2018. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

The prime minister of the United Kingdom said Saturday after an agreement was reached to win Spain's support for a Brexit deal between the UK and the European Union that London's position on Gibraltar has not changed.

Theresa May made her remarks after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Saturday his country would not be vetoing a deal between the EU and the UK on the latter's withdrawal from the bloc because those parties had agreed to Madrid's demands with respect to the Rock.

"The UK's position on the sovereignty of Gibraltar has not changed and will not change. I am proud that Gibraltar is British and I will always stand by Gibraltar," May said in Brussels before meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk on the eve of a special summit in Brussels to endorse a Brexit deal negotiated by the EU and UK.

"We have worked through the withdrawal issues for Gibraltar with Spain in a constructive and sensible way and I would like to pay tribute to the statesmanship with which (Gibraltar Chief Minister) Fabian Picardo has led the negotiations on behalf of Gibraltar," the UK prime minister said after a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

"We have ensured that Gibraltar is covered by the whole Withdrawal Agreement and by the implementation period and we will always negotiate on behalf of the whole UK family, including Gibraltar, and in the future relationship we will stand up for their interests," May said.

Her remarks came after Sanchez said at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, his official residence, that Europe and the UK had accepted Spain's demands.

Sanchez was satisfied with a statement from the UK that the withdrawal agreement reached between the UK and the EU "imposes no obligations regarding the territorial scope of future agreements."

The Spanish premier said the assurances from the UK amounted to a "triple armory" for dealing with the Gibraltar issue, adding that in future negotiations, once the Brexit transition period has concluded, "we'll have to talk about co-sovereignty and many other things."

But Gibraltar's government echoed May in saying in a statement that Brexit would have no effect on British sovereignty of Gibraltar and its surrounding waters.

"The deep and unbreakable bonds that bind the United Kingdom and Gibraltar together have not in any way, and will not be in any way, be diluted as a result of our common departure from the EU," the statement from Her Majesty's Government of Gibraltar read.

Spain ceded sovereignty over Gibraltar, a territory of 5.5 square kilometers (2.1 square miles) on the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula at the entrance to the Mediterranean Sea, to the British by treaty in 1713 but has persistently sought its return ever since.

Even though May now has unanimous support for the Brexit agreement from her EU counterparts, she still faces an uphill climb in getting the deal passed by the UK Parliament.