The mayor of Miami-Dade County said Friday that the number of missing people after the partial collapse of a residential high-rise just north of Miami Beach had risen from 99 to 159 and that three more bodies were pulled from the rubble overnight.

Four people have been confirmed dead thus far after 55 of Champlain Towers South Condo's 136 units collapsed at around 1.30 am Thursday morning due to causes that have yet to be determined.EFE

