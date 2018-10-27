The public safety department in Pittsburgh, a city in the northeastern United States, announced on Saturday morning that there was an active shooter at an intersection where a synagogue is located. EFE/File

A shooting Saturday at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, a city in the northeastern United States, has left multiple casualties, the mayor said on Twitter.

A suspect in the shooting, which left three law enforcement officers wounded, has been taken into custody, Bill Peduto said.

"Actor is in custody. Multiple casualties. Three Officers have been shot. Area is NOT secure. All residents required to stay inside their homes until further notice," Peduto tweeted.

Earlier, the public safety department of Pittsburgh, a city in the western part of the state of Pennsylvania, said Saturday morning that there was an active shooter in the vicinity of the intersection where the synagogue is located.

"ALERT: There is an active shooter in the area of WILKINS (Avenue) and Shady (Avenue). Avoid the area. More info will be released when it is available," the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department tweeted.

US President Donald Trump also took to Twitter to comment on the incident.

"Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All!" Trump tweeted.