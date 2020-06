DC Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks after announcing that she is renaming a section of 16th street 'Black Lives Matter Plaza' in Washington, DC, USA, 05 June 2020. EFE-EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

A person stands in protest near the White House, where there have been of seven days of protests over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody, in Washington, DC, USA, 05 June 2020. EFE-EPA/SHAWN THEW

People stand in protest near the White House, where there have been of seven days of protests over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody, in Washington, DC, USA, 05 June 2020. EFE-EPA/SHAWN THEW

New street signs read Black Lives Matter on 16th Street near the White House, where there have been of seven days of protests over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody, in Washington, DC, USA, 05 June 2020. EFE-EPA/SHAWN THEW

'Black Lives Matter' is painted on the pavement of 16th Street near the White House, the location of seven days of protests in DC over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody, in Washington, DC, USA, 05 June 2020. EFE-EPA/CARLOS VILAS DELGADO

The Washington DC mayor has changed the name of a street in front of the White House to "Black Lives Matter Plaza" in support of the protests against alleged police brutalities targeting the black community in the country.

Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, announced the significant by largely symbolic move on Friday as she also unveiled a mural painted with the slogan on the asphalt in massive yellow letters onto the street that leads up to the White House. EFE-EPA