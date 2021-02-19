Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe (L) in action against Frenkie De Jong (R) of FC Barcelona during the first leg of UEFA Champions League round of 16 soccer match between FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain held at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, 16 Febraury 2021. EFE/Alberto Estévez

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe (L) in action against Frenkie De Jong (R) of FC Barcelona during the first leg of UEFA Champions League round of 16 soccer match between FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain held at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, 16 Febraury 2021. EFE/Alberto Estévez

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe (L) in action against Frenkie De Jong (R) of FC Barcelona during the first leg of UEFA Champions League round of 16 soccer match between FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain held at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, 16 Febraury 2021. EFE/Alberto Estévez

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe (L) in action against Frenkie De Jong (R) of FC Barcelona during the first leg of UEFA Champions League round of 16 soccer match between FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain held at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, 16 Febraury 2021. EFE/ Alberto Estevez

Kylian Mbappé, one of today's most prominent figures in soccer, has opted for exclusivity in the management of his public image, reducing the number of sponsors and strictly controlling his appearances in the media.

His lawyer, Delphine Verheyden, who controls the player’s image with the help of his mother, Fayza, says they have chosen to find a balance between associating with only one brand for his entire career and adding sponsorships.

Only five brands have managed to get through their demanding filter. The most popular ones are Nike, the sportswear brand that has sponsored him since he was a junior, and Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot. These two sponsorships alone earn the player some four million euros a year.