Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe reacts during the UEFA Champions League group A soccer match between PSG and Manchester City at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, 28 September 2021. EFE-EPA FILE/YOAN VALAT

French star Kylian Mbappé revealed he asked to leave Paris Saint Germain in July so that his departure could be profitable for the French club.

“I asked to leave because at the moment I did not want to renew, I wanted the club to be able to have a transfer fee and to get a good replacement,” he said during an interview with the RMC Sport radio.

Mbappe, who turns 23 in December, said he made the request early “so that the club can adapt”.

During the interview after PSG’s Champions League 2-0 win over Manchester City and which will be fully released on Tuesday, Mbappe denied he would wait to the last minute to announce his desire to leave the club.

