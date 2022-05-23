Paris Saint-Germain's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi (L) and Paris Saint Germain's forward Kylian Mbappe pose with a PSG jersey during a press conference at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, 23 May 2022. EFE-EPA/Christophe Petit Tesson

Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe poses with a PSG jersey after his press conference at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, 23 May 2022. EFE-EPA/Christophe Petit Tesson

Kylian Mbappé decided to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain because he wanted to stay in France, the striker said Monday.

At a press conference in Paris, the French superstar said he been convinced by PSG's project and vision that would enable him to win more titles, insisting that he barely discussed financial details with the club amid reports that he has received a 150-million euro signing on fee in addition to his salary.

"I am from France, a country where I want to live, grow old, settle at the end of my career," the 23-year-old said during his first media appearance since announcing that he was staying at the club.

(...)