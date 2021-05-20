Paris Saint-Germain's Mauro Icardi (R) celebrates after scoring a goal against Monaco during the Coupe de France final at Stade de France in Paris on Wednesday, 19 May 2021. EFE/EPA/Ian Langsdon

AS Monaco's Caio Henrique (L) and Paris Saint-Germain's Angel Di Maria in action during the Coupe de France final at Stade de France in Paris on Wednesday, 19 May 2021. EFE/EPA/Ian Langsdon

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe scores against Monaco during the Coupe de France final at Stade de France in Paris on Wednesday, 19 May 2021. EFE/EPA/Ian Langsdon

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar (L) joins teammates to celebrate the victory over Monaco in the Coupe de France final at Stade de France in Paris on Wednesday, 19 May 2021. EFE/EPA/Ian Langsdon

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe holds the trophy after his team's victory over Monaco in the Coupe de France final at Stade de France in Paris on Wednesday, 19 May 2021. EFE/EPA/Ian Langsdon

Kylian Mbappe scored one goal and assisted on the other Wednesday as Paris Saint-Germain prevailed 2-0 over Monaco in the Coupe de France final.

With their second consecutive triumph in the final, PSG increased their already record number of Coupe titles to 14 and the sensation of hoisting the trophy could give the squad additional motivation ahead of the weekend contest with Lille for the Ligue 1 crown.

The Parisians, who have won the league three years in a row and seven in the last eight, trail Lille by a point going into the final match of the season.

In the absence of suspended superstar Neymar, PSG coach Mauricio Pochettini started Mauro Icardi up front alongside Mbappe and Angel Di Maria at the Stade de France in Paris.

A giveaway by Monaco defender Axel Disasi allowed Mbappe to walk in alone on goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki. But instead of taking the shot, the 2018 World Cup winner slid the ball across goal to Icardi, who fired into the empty net to make it 1-0 for PSG in the 19the minute.

Monaco's Wissam Ben Yedder forced a stop from PSG keeper Keylor Navas six minutes into the second half, while Leandro Paredes fired over the cross-bar on a chance for the Parisians in the 63rd minute.

Gelson Martins came the closest for Monaco with a cross in the 69th minute that took a deflection off PSG's Abdou Diallo and looked bound for the top corner until it clanged off the cross-bar.

A strike by Mbappe from 35 yards out in the 80th minute met the same fate, but the Frenchman scored the following minute with an assist from Di Maria.