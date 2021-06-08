French national soccer team striker Kylian Mbappe (C) and teammates perform during their training session at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, 07 June 2021. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Kyllian Mbappe of Paris Saint Germain looks on during the Coupe de France round of 32 soccer match between SM Caen and PSG in Caen, north western France, 10 February 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Kylian Mbappé exudes freshness and nostalgia alike, combining improvised bursts of his unique speed and imagination with moves that could only be contemplated by legendary players of old.

The 22-years-old Parisian continues to grow, with seemingly no end to his progress in sight despite already being unquestionably one of the best in the world, one of the few stars in line to inherit the kingdom of Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the sport’s undisputed heavyweights for more than a decade.

Six years after his debut with Monaco’s first team at 16, he is now embracing his popularity and the expectations it carries with it ahead of the Uefa Euro 2020, a parade for talent he is yet to feature in and where he intends to stand out.

It will certainly not be his first date with the highest international stage, after he decisively stamped his footprint all over France’s victory at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia.

The third youngest ever to play for France, behind Eduardo Camavinga and Maryan Wisniewski, he scored four goals in Moscow: one in the final, as well as two in an impressive show of raw speed, skill and power against Argentina in the group stage.